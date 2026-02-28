HPV vaccination drive starts in India: What to know
India
India just launched a big, free HPV vaccination campaign—aiming to target 1.6 lakh girls in Delhi in the first phase.
The Gardasil shot covers the main virus types behind most cases, and it's super effective (up to 100%).
With India seeing about a third of all global cervical cancer cases, this move could really save lives.
Cervical cancer hits hard in India, causing thousands of deaths each year.
Now, girls can get vaccinated at designated government health facilities, with trained staff on hand and support for any side effects.
Delhi's already started vaccinating students—with reports of no complications and mentions only of possible mild pain or slight headache and even cheering their friends on to join in.