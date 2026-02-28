HPV vaccination for girls starts today: What to know

How will the campaign work?

The campaign uses the Gardasil vaccine, which protects against four HPV types (6, 11, 16 and 18); of these, types 16 and 18 are high-risk types linked to cervical cancer, while 6 and 11 are associated with genital warts.

Girls will get a single dose at local health centers or hospitals.

It's voluntary—parents' or guardians' informed consent will be obtained prior to administration, and they can register or book time slots via the U-WIN platform or directly visit health centers.