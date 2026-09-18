Ex-colleague, her partner arrested in HR executive's murder in Gurugram
What's the story
A 31-year-old human resources professional, Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, was allegedly murdered in Gurugram. The Delhi Police have arrested his former colleague, Anya Vats, and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva in connection with the crime. Both suspects are residents of Gurugram, and Vats had previously worked with Manchanda in 2022 at another real estate developer's office.
Missing person case
Manchanda went missing on September 6
Manchanda went missing on September 6 after informing his family about a meeting in Gurugram.
His last known whereabouts were shopping with his sisters and dining at a restaurant in Lajpat Nagar around 4:00pm on the day he disappeared.
He asked his sisters to take a cab home while he left for Gurugram, telling them he had a meeting there.
Case breakthrough
Investigation revealed last known contact with Anya
Manchanda's family last spoke to him around 7:00pm that day, when he said he would return home by 10:00pm.
After his phone became unreachable, his family filed a missing person report on September 11.
Investigators tracked Manchanda's last movements using call detail records and CCTV footage, which revealed that he had last spoken to Vats before disappearing.
Arrest and identification
Body recovered from drain identified as Yuvraj's
The police tracked Vats's movements to Uttarakhand, where they arrested her and Sanyam.
During interrogation, the couple allegedly disclosed that they had murdered Yuvraj and dumped his body in a drain near their Gurugram home.
A decomposed body recovered from a drain on September 10 was identified as Manchanda's by his family after photographs were shown to them at Badshahpur police station.
Possible motive
Murder suspected to be over financial dispute
Vats and Sachdeva, both unemployed at the time of Manchanda's murder, are suspected to have had a financial dispute with him.
Reports suggest an argument inside Manchanda's car may have led to his death.
Unverified reports claim he was shot twice inside the vehicle.
The couple allegedly kept his body in the car for around seven hours before dumping it in a sewer near their home.
Legal proceedings
Ongoing investigation and evidence collection
Vats and Sachdeva have been remanded to five days of police custody after their arrest.
The police continue to investigate the murder, looking into the alleged financial dispute and each suspect's exact role in Manchanda's death.
Forensic and technical evidence is also being collected as part of this ongoing investigation.