HR Nagendra to lead Times Square International Day of Yoga
HR Nagendra, PM Modi's yoga guru and president of S-VYASA University, is set to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations right in the heart of New York's Times Square on June 21.
Hosted by India's consulate, this event highlights how yoga has gone global since the U.N. recognized it in 2014.
Nagendra to lead Monticello wellness retreat
Before Times Square, Nagendra will kick off a wellness retreat in Monticello, New York (June 12-14), featuring yoga sessions, meditation, and talks about stress, healthy aging, and wellness.
This year's theme is "Yoga for Healthy Aging," focusing on staying mobile and healthy as we grow older.
Prem Bhandari called yoga India's "timeless gift to humanity" and said, "I am delighted to visit New York for the International Day of Yoga celebrations. I am honored to join the Times Square Yoga event at the invitation of the Consulate General of India, New York."