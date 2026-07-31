Hridip dies rescuing family's puppy Varun in Sivasagar floods
India
A heartbreaking moment from Assam's floods: Hridip died while rescuing his puppy, Varun, from rising waters in Sivasagar district.
Even after his dad told him to head for safety at a relative's house, Hridip didn't want to leave Varun behind.
Sadly, after his father came back out from grabbing important documents, the flood swept Hridip away.
The puppy survived and is now with the family.
Mother urges parents keep children close
Hridip's mother urged parents to keep their kids close during floods and called for faster rescue efforts.
This tragedy highlights how dangerous Assam's floods have become (at least 78 lives lost so far) and why better disaster preparedness and quicker help are crucial.