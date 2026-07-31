Hridip dies rescuing family's puppy Varun in Sivasagar floods

A heartbreaking moment from Assam's floods: Hridip died while rescuing his puppy, Varun, from rising waters in Sivasagar district.

Even after his dad told him to head for safety at a relative's house, Hridip didn't want to leave Varun behind.

Sadly, after his father came back out from grabbing important documents, the flood swept Hridip away.

The puppy survived and is now with the family.