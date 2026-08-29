HRTC bus crashes near Kullu after brakes fail, 46 injured
India
A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying about 70 people crashed into a hillside near Kullu on Friday morning after its brakes failed.
46 passengers were hurt and taken to the local hospital, but thankfully, there were no fatalities.
Praveen Kumar steered bus into mountainside
Driver Praveen Kumar, who was also injured, shared that he noticed the brake failure while heading downhill and quickly warned everyone on board.
The bus was facing a steep drop-off on one side, and he steered it into the mountainside, where it hit a tree.
Many women were traveling for Raksha Bandhan at the time.
Police are investigating what caused the brake failure; a case has been registered.