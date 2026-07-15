HRTC bus fell into Shimla gorge, 2 dead including conductor
India
A Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus with around 22 passengers on board fell into a gorge near Gartola in Shimla district on Wednesday evening.
Sadly, two people, conductor Jai Prakash Negi and 72-year-old Daku Ram, lost their lives at the scene.
Several others were hurt and rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Seva Medical Complex for treatment.
Shimla administration promises support, ₹20,000 relief
Local officials are overseeing care for the injured, and the district administration has promised full support to those affected.
Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap shared his condolences and announced ₹20,000 ex gratia relief for the local victim's family as rescue efforts continue.