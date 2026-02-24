HSEB Class 10, 12 exams start tomorrow: Important details

Special arrangements and security measures in place

Over 5.6 lakh students will show up across more than 1,400 centers.

Don't forget your admit card and try to reach at least half an hour early—no phones or gadgets allowed inside!

Specially abled students get support, such as arrangement of a scribe on production of a disability certificate/UDID.

Security is tight this year: question papers have QR codes, most centers have CCTV, and flying squads will be checking in.

Photocopy shops near exam halls will stay shut during exam hours to keep things fair.