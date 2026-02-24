HSEB Class 10, 12 exams start tomorrow: Important details
Haryana's Class 12 board exams start tomorrow, February 25, with English, and conclude by the end of March 2026.
Class 10 students begin on February 26 with Maths, wrapping up by March 20.
All exams happen in a single shift from 12:30pm to 3:30pm.
Special arrangements and security measures in place
Over 5.6 lakh students will show up across more than 1,400 centers.
Don't forget your admit card and try to reach at least half an hour early—no phones or gadgets allowed inside!
Specially abled students get support, such as arrangement of a scribe on production of a disability certificate/UDID.
Security is tight this year: question papers have QR codes, most centers have CCTV, and flying squads will be checking in.
Photocopy shops near exam halls will stay shut during exam hours to keep things fair.
Check your exam dates before heading out
Double-check your dates and subjects before heading out so you're not caught off guard—good luck!