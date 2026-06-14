Huge fire at Punjabi Tadka in Delhi, Sita Devi rescued
India
Early Sunday morning, a huge fire broke out at Punjabi Tadka restaurant in Delhi's Kalkaji area, leading to three LPG cylinders exploding.
The flames quickly spread through the building, but firefighters managed to rescue 75-year-old Sita Devi from the second floor, a moment that brought relief amid all the chaos.
Make-4 fire mobilized 9 emergency units
The fire was so intense it was upgraded to a Make-4 category, meaning nine emergency units had to be called in.
Teams worked fast to control the situation and calm local panic caused by the explosions.
The blaze is now under control, though cooling operations are still ongoing.
This incident highlights how risky commercial LPG use can be, and why quick emergency action matters.