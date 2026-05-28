Huge Kasauli hills wildfire spreads toward Air Force station
India
A huge forest fire broke out in the Kasauli hills on Tuesday afternoon, quickly spreading because of dry weather and strong winds.
Local teams tried to fight it, but things got tough when the flames moved toward an Air Force station.
With the situation escalating, extra help arrived, including the Indian Air Force.
Locals blamed for burning pine needles
Firefighters from nearby towns, army troops, and air force helicopters worked together for hours to control the blaze, using water from Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake.
Investigators say it started when locals burned dry pine needles, which got out of hand.
Summer heat and dense pine forests make this area prone to wildfires especially between April 15 and June 15, so these incidents aren't uncommon.