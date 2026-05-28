Huge Kasauli hills wildfire spreads toward Air Force station

Locals blamed for burning pine needles

Firefighters from nearby towns, army troops, and air force helicopters worked together for hours to control the blaze, using water from Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake.

Investigators say it started when locals burned dry pine needles, which got out of hand.

Summer heat and dense pine forests make this area prone to wildfires especially between April 15 and June 15, so these incidents aren't uncommon.