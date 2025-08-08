Next Article
Huma Qureshi's cousin killed over parking dispute
Asif Qureshi, cousin of actor Huma Qureshi, lost his life on Thursday night in Delhi's Bhogal area after a dispute over a scooter blocking his house gate.
When Asif asked his young neighbors, Ujjwal and Gautam, to move their scooter, the argument quickly escalated.
One of them stabbed Asif in the chest with a sharp poker. Sadly, he didn't survive the attack.
Both accused have been arrested
Both accused have been arrested and charged with murder. The police recovered the weapon and confirmed that all involved are neighbors.
While Asif's wife alleged religious bias behind the attack, officials say it was a violent fallout between neighbors—not a communal crime.
The case is being treated as a criminal dispute over parking gone tragically wrong.