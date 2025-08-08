Next Article
SC refuses to order safety audit of Air India
After the heartbreaking Air India Flight AI171 crash in June that claimed 240 lives, someone asked the Supreme Court to order a special safety audit just for Air India.
The court turned it down, saying safety shouldn't be about one airline—it's an industry-wide concern.
What did the court say
Instead of singling out Air India, the court suggested raising any worries with aviation authorities like the DGCA or the government.
They pointed out that focusing on just one airline could be unfair and mess with competition.
Their advice? Push for regular safety checks across all airlines in India (and even abroad), and only come back to court if those in charge ignore bigger safety issues.