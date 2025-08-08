Next Article
4 people die after consuming herbal medicine for alcohol de-addiction
A tragic turn of events in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district—four people lost their lives after taking a herbal remedy meant to help with alcohol de-addiction.
The medicine was given by Fakirappa, a self-proclaimed healer.
The victims included Lakshmi Narasimhalu, her son Ningappa, Nagesh Gadugu, and Ganesh Rathod from the village.
Local leaders demand ₹25 lakh compensation for each affected family
The group fell seriously ill soon after taking the concoction between August 6 and 7—three died within hours, while one passed away the next day despite hospital care.
After a family member filed a police complaint, Fakirappa was arrested and sent to jail.
Local leaders are now urging the government to provide ₹25 lakh compensation to each affected family.