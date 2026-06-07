The study was carried out by Kerala Agricultural University

1,653 elephants killed by human activities in 15 years: Report

By Snehil Singh 01:44 pm Jun 07, 202601:44 pm

What's the story

A recent study has revealed that human activities have led to the deaths of at least 1,653 elephants in India between 2009 and 2024. The research was carried out by scientists from Kerala Agricultural University and other institutions. It highlights how infrastructure development, habitat fragmentation, and human-wildlife conflict are increasingly threatening these majestic creatures.