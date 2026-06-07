1,653 elephants killed by human activities in 15 years: Report
What's the story
A recent study has revealed that human activities have led to the deaths of at least 1,653 elephants in India between 2009 and 2024. The research was carried out by scientists from Kerala Agricultural University and other institutions. It highlights how infrastructure development, habitat fragmentation, and human-wildlife conflict are increasingly threatening these majestic creatures.
Mortality factors
Major causes of unnatural deaths
The study found that electrocution was a major cause of unnatural elephant deaths. Many elephants died after coming into contact with illegal electric fences, low-hanging power lines or poorly maintained electrical infrastructure. Train accidents also contributed to these fatalities, as elephants often get hit by trains on railway tracks that pass through their habitats and migration routes.
Conflict escalation
Habitat loss and human-elephant conflict
The study also pointed out poaching, poisoning, retaliatory killings, and accidents involving roads as major contributors to elephant deaths. Habitat loss due to highways, railways, settlements, and agricultural expansion has forced elephants into human-dominated landscapes. This has led to increased human-elephant conflict in states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.
Conservation concern
Importance of elephants to ecosystem
India is home to nearly 60% of the world's wild Asian elephants, making it a key region for their conservation. Elephants are a keystone species and play an important role in maintaining forest ecosystems. The study's findings raise concerns about future efforts to protect these animals as rapid development continues to reshape their habitats.
Infrastructure improvement
What can be done?
The researchers have called on authorities to strengthen wildlife-friendly infrastructure and secure elephant corridors. They also stressed the need for better monitoring of power lines and railways through these habitats. Measures like early-warning systems, wildlife crossings, and fencing reforms could help reduce preventable deaths and ease conflicts between humans and elephants.