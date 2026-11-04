Hundreds detained in Kanchipuram protesting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
India
All protesters were detained in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, after protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The group accused him of blocking millions of voters to benefit Prime Minister Modi.
Over 350 people joined the march, which started peacefully but escalated near the railway station.
Blocking train tracks led to scuffles
Things got tense when protesters tried to block train tracks, leading to scuffles with police and detentions.
This follows a recent DMK party call for Kumar's removal and a return to paper ballots, raising bigger questions about fair elections and whether everyone's vote really counts.