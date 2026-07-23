Hundreds in Chachal demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam-paper-leaks
India
On Thursday, hundreds of students and Cockroach Janata Party members gathered in Chachal, Guwahati, to protest repeated exam paper leaks.
Their main demand? Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, along with greater accountability and reforms in the education system.
Protesters demand reforms, back Sonam Wangchuk
Protesters called out ongoing government failures and asked for real reforms to fix the education system.
"That's all -justice," one protester shared.
The group also voiced support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.