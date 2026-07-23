Hundreds in Kochi back Delhi NEET protests, demand exam reforms
India
Hundreds in Kochi (students, techies, writers, and activists) gathered to back the Delhi protests against the alleged NEET paper leak and police crackdown.
Their main message: fix the broken exam system and protect students' rights.
SFI members demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
At Kerala High Court Junction, protesters waved copies of the Constitution and echoed Delhi students' demands.
actor Mathew Thomas encouraged everyone to amplify these voices, while writer N.E. Sudheer reminded folks about the right to peaceful protest.
Progressive Techies called out police brutality and corruption.
Meanwhile, SFI members marched in Ernakulam demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over repeated exam failures.