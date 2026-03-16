Hundreds of Indians evacuated from Iran amid Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds of Indians, including students, have been safely moved out of Iran or to neighboring countries for flights home, after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes disrupted the region.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says it is coordinating assistance, operating helplines, and working with local authorities to help Indians return or relocate to safety.
Evacuation of students, sailors
About 3,000 Indian students are still stuck in Iran, with more than 1,000 near active conflict zones.
Emergency hotlines have been set up by the embassy to support those who remain.
Meanwhile, Indian authorities have been monitoring vessels and seafarers and have assisted with evacuations and support for affected crew members.
Impact of global events on local lives
This evacuation shows how quickly things can change for people living or working abroad during a crisis.
It is also a reminder of how global events can impact everyday lives, from students studying far from home to sailors working at sea.