Hundreds protest Transgender Persons Amendment Bill awaiting President Murmu's approval
Hundreds gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to protest the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, which just passed Parliament and now waits for President Murmu's approval.
Protesters say the bill takes away their right to self-identify and could criminalize those who support them.
Protesters plan signature submission to President
Protesters shared personal stories, with Sanjeev Kumar saying the bill threatens their basic existence and Sonali Khan highlighting the loss of self-ID rights.
Activist Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi called out the government for not consulting the community before drafting what she described as an imposed law.
The protesters announced plans to launch a signature campaign opposing the bill, which they say will be submitted to the President.
Amendment introduces medical authority for IDs
The amendment introduces a medical authority to advise district magistrates on issuing transgender identity cards, rolling back progress from a 2014 Supreme Court ruling that recognized transgender people as a "third gender."
Many feel it doesn't do enough to protect or represent transgender rights.