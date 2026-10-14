6 teams, ₹25,000 reward: Search for influencer over boyfriend's death
What's the story
The Lucknow Police have launched a manhunt for Shraddha Dubey, a fashion model and social media influencer. She is one of the accused in the suspected murder of Shiva Sharma, a 27-year-old cafe owner. Sharma died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment on October 9. Initially thought to be an accident, his family's complaint alleging assault and torture has now prompted a murder investigation.
Accused identified
6 teams formed to trace absconding accused
Dubey's sister, driver, and two others have also been named in the FIR.
"Efforts are underway to arrest Shraddha Dubey and the other accused in connection with the case. We are investigating all aspects to establish the facts of the matter," a Central Lucknow officer told PTI.
Six teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused.
Dubey is believed to have fled toward the Nepal border.
CCTV
Post-mortem report revealed multiple external injuries
The case gained momentum after CCTV footage recently surfaced purportedly capturing Sharma's fatal fall from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartments, where she had been living with the victim for around three to four months.
According to the FIR, his mother claimed that his body bore cigarette-burn marks.
She alleged that Dubey pushed him. A post-mortem report revealed multiple external injuries and severe internal damage to his lungs, liver, and spleen.
Allegations made
Family's allegations against Dubey
Sharma's mother Ranjana alleged her son was held captive and tortured before being thrown from the building.
The family also accused Dubey of harassing Sharma for months and threatening to frame him in false cases.
They alleged Dubey visited their shop a week before his death, demanding they hand him over to her.
Sharma's mother claimed that Dubey's behavior began to change once discussions about marriage began, adding the two did not share the same vision regarding marriage.
Profile details
Dubey's career and social media presence
Dubey is a fashion blogger, model, and has a fashion events background with a master's degree and a postgraduate diploma in Computer Applications. She started her career in Hyderabad before moving to Lucknow.
As of Tuesday, her Instagram account had about 1.41 lakh followers with posts mainly on fashion and lifestyle.
A music video featuring Dubey released by Zee Music Company on YouTube in February 2019 has around 2.78 lakh views.
Investigation underway
Police probing her alleged links with the underworld
The Lucknow Police are also probing Dubey's alleged links with the underworld in connection with Sharma's death.
She is suspected of using her connections with the Mukhtar Ansari gang for extortion and threats.
The probe has led police to Abhishek Singh, also known as Babu, a history-sheeter from Lucknow's Madiyav area who is a close ally of the Ansari gang.
Photographs of Dubey with Babu had recently surfaced on social media, drawing attention to their alleged association.