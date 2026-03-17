Husband kills wife in front of son over marital dispute

Case highlights need for timely intervention in domestic disputes

Pushpa had previously filed complaints against Gupta over frequent arguments and even moved to Uttar Pradesh with their older son for some space.

Her brother, an Army jawan, brought her back hoping things would improve, but tensions remained high.

Kamlesh checked his wallet at the station and found his ATM cards, PAN card and Army identity card missing; he asked Pushpa to wait at the station while he and the elder son went home to collect them, after which an argument with Raju Gupta at the station turned fatal.

This case is a stark reminder of how unresolved conflicts can spiral out of control.