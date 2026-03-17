Husband kills wife in front of son over marital dispute
A tragic incident at Mumbai's Mulund station saw 42-year-old Raju Gupta arrested for allegedly pushing his wife, Pushpa, in front of a moving train on March 14.
Their 13-year-old son witnessed the event.
Gupta fled with his son to Surat but was soon tracked down by police.
The couple had been dealing with ongoing marital issues and a recent divorce dispute.
Case highlights need for timely intervention in domestic disputes
Pushpa had previously filed complaints against Gupta over frequent arguments and even moved to Uttar Pradesh with their older son for some space.
Her brother, an Army jawan, brought her back hoping things would improve, but tensions remained high.
Kamlesh checked his wallet at the station and found his ATM cards, PAN card and Army identity card missing; he asked Pushpa to wait at the station while he and the elder son went home to collect them, after which an argument with Raju Gupta at the station turned fatal.
This case is a stark reminder of how unresolved conflicts can spiral out of control.