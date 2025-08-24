'Husband kills wife over her Instagram presence' shocking case
A tragic incident in Greater Noida: Nikki, 24, was allegedly killed by her husband Vipin after ongoing arguments about her Instagram presence.
Married for almost a decade with a young son, their relationship soured as Nikki gained popularity online with her sister.
Vipin reportedly felt embarrassed by neighborhood gossip and his wife's growing independence.
The case has drawn parallels to a similar incident
Vipin confessed to the crime and has been arrested, along with Nikki's mother-in-law.
The case sparked widespread outrage online under #JusticeForNikki, with the Gurjar community demanding swift action from authorities.
This heartbreaking event highlights the risks women still face when asserting independence in public spaces—even in 2025—and echoes a similar case from just last month.