Heavy rain hits Chandigarh, Punjab-Haryana; temperatures drop

More cool and rainy vibes expected this week

The showers pushed temperatures below normal across the region: Amritsar's maximum was just 28.4°C (six degrees below usual), Ludhiana reached 31.6°C, and Ferozepur dropped to 28.3°C.

In Haryana's Hisar, it was three degrees lower than average at 32.5°C.

The MeT says light to moderate showers could stick around until August 30—so expect more cool and rainy vibes this week!