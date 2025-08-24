Next Article
Heavy rain hits Chandigarh, Punjab-Haryana; temperatures drop
Heavy rain hit Chandigarh and several cities in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, making for a much cooler weekend.
Chandigarh saw nearly 25mm of rainfall during the day, while places like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Hisar, and Panchkula also got soaked.
The downpour brought a welcome drop in temperatures—Chandigarh's high slipped to 34.6°C.
More cool and rainy vibes expected this week
The showers pushed temperatures below normal across the region: Amritsar's maximum was just 28.4°C (six degrees below usual), Ludhiana reached 31.6°C, and Ferozepur dropped to 28.3°C.
In Haryana's Hisar, it was three degrees lower than average at 32.5°C.
The MeT says light to moderate showers could stick around until August 30—so expect more cool and rainy vibes this week!