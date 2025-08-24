Next Article
No school in Jammu on August 25
Heads up, Jammu students—no school for anyone on August 25!
The Directorate of School Education is keeping all government and private schools shut because of forecasts for heavy rain, possible cloudbursts, and landslides in the high altitude areas.
The weather is expected to stay rough through August 27, prioritizing safety.
JKBOSE exams postponed
If you were supposed to take your JKBOSE Class 10 or 11 (Private/Bi-annual) exams on August 25, those are now postponed thanks to the weather.
New dates will be announced soon, so keep an eye out for updates from the board.