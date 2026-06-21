Husband Rakesh allegedly pushes wife Manisha off Alwar roof
A disturbing incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district saw Manisha seriously injured after her husband, Rakesh, allegedly pushed her off their roof during an argument about his drinking.
The fight broke out when Rakesh came home drunk on Friday night.
Villagers quickly stepped in and got Manisha to the hospital.
Manisha treated at Alwar District Hospital
Manisha had been urging Rakesh to quit alcohol for a long time, hoping to fix their ongoing domestic troubles.
Sadly, this led to a violent confrontation and left her needing urgent medical care. She is now being treated at Alwar District Hospital.
Police have taken her statement and launched an investigation, while locals and family express anger over the situation.
Authorities are looking into the evidence before taking further action.