Husband Rakesh allegedly pushes wife Manisha off Alwar roof

Manisha treated at Alwar District Hospital

Manisha had been urging Rakesh to quit alcohol for a long time, hoping to fix their ongoing domestic troubles.

Sadly, this led to a violent confrontation and left her needing urgent medical care. She is now being treated at Alwar District Hospital.

Police have taken her statement and launched an investigation, while locals and family express anger over the situation.

Authorities are looking into the evidence before taking further action.