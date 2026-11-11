Husband Satish allegedly killed home guard Mahaboob Bee in Nalgonda
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Telangana's Nalgonda district, where Mahaboob Bee, a 43-year-old home guard and mother of three, was allegedly killed by her husband, Satish, after an argument at their police quarters.
The fight reportedly escalated once their children left for school, ending with Satish attacking Bee.
Satish arrested, police cite drinking problem
Satish was arrested soon after, following a complaint from Bee's brother.
Early police findings point to ongoing family issues and Satish's drinking problem as possible factors behind the tragedy.
He had also been dismissed from his own home guard job earlier.
Police are now piecing together what led up to this devastating event.