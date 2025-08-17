Hyderabad: 15-year-old boy rapes, murders 5-year-old neighbor

Accused was previously arrested in similar case

When their son didn't come home, the victim's family filed a missing person report.

CCTV footage showed the suspect with the child, which led to his arrest on August 15.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime.

He's now undergoing an age determination test at a state hospital; results will decide what happens next legally.

The case is being handled under strict laws like POCSO and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).