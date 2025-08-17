Hyderabad: 15-year-old boy rapes, murders 5-year-old neighbor
In a deeply disturbing incident in Hyderabad's Uppal area, a teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a five-year-old boy on August 12.
Police say the accused, who works at a timber depot, lured the child away with biscuits before committing the crime.
The boy's body was found later in nearby bushes.
Accused was previously arrested in similar case
When their son didn't come home, the victim's family filed a missing person report.
CCTV footage showed the suspect with the child, which led to his arrest on August 15.
During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime.
He's now undergoing an age determination test at a state hospital; results will decide what happens next legally.
The case is being handled under strict laws like POCSO and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).