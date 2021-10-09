Two people reported missing as heavy rains flood Hyderabad

Two people have been reported missing as heavy rains flood Hyderabad.

Several areas across Hyderabad have been flooded following heavy rainfall in the city last evening. The southern city received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 pm and 11 pm on Friday, leading to flooding in several regions. Two people have been reported missing after they were swept away by the floodwater, officials said. Here are more updates on the flooding in Hyderabad.

Heavy rainfall will likely continue today

Areas which received the maximum rainfall are Saroornagar (106 mm), Saidabad (100 mm) and Hayathnagar (88.3 mm), Asmangadh (87.5 mm), and Charminar (86.8 mm), according to Telangana Today. Heavy downpour is expected to continue in the city on Saturday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxami Gadwal tweeted. "Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed."

Traffic affected; 8 flights diverted to other cities

On Friday, water-logging in several areas led to traffic disruptions across the city. Further, eight flights were diverted to nearby cities - six to Bengaluru and one each to Vijaywada and Chennai. Videos that have surfaced on social media showed restaurants flooded in the Old City and cars being swept away in areas with strong currents.

Search underway for two missing people

In Chintalkunta, one man was swept away but was later reported to be safe. Two others have been reported missing in Vanasthalipuram area of the city. "Two persons have been washed away after nullahs overflowed due to heavy rains. Rescue team (is) searching for them," senior police officer K Purushottam said, according to news agency ANI.

98 had died in last year's Hyderabad floods

The flooding has triggered painful memories of the devastating floods in Hyderabad last year, that had caused extensive damage and claimed the lives of dozens of people. The current situation also raises questions over the steps taken by the city administration to improve the infrastructure.