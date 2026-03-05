Hyderabad: 3 workers injured in scaffolding collapse; no casualties
Three construction workers were involved in a scaffolding collapse at a building under construction in Al Hasnath Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad on March 5; casualty figures vary across reports.
The accident happened while several laborers were working on the upper floors—suddenly, a wooden scaffold and part of the wall gave way, causing them to fall.
The victims had been doing wall plastering work when it happened.
Minister orders probe into incident
Police quickly reached the scene for rescue and have started investigating possible safety lapses or negligence. A case has been registered, and the bodies were sent for postmortem.
Telangana Labor Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy has asked officials for a full report on what went wrong and is making sure the injured workers get proper care.
The investigation will look into building standards and other details to prevent this from happening again.