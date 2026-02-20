Hyderabad: 90 students trapped in smoke-filled building; all rescued
India
A fire broke out during classes at a Hyderabad coaching center, trapping about 90 students as smoke filled the building.
Quick action from police, firefighters, and six men present near the building got everyone out safely—no injuries at all.
Civilians helped guide students through smoky hallways
Videos show students climbing down from balconies to lower floors to escape the smoke while rescue teams evacuated each floor.
Civilians jumped in to help guide students through smoky hallways, and police gave them credit for helping keep everyone safe.
Officials are now investigating how the fire started
Officials are now investigating how the fire started and reviewing safety rules for coaching centers in tall buildings.
The incident is a wake-up call about fire risks in crowded urban study spaces and why regular safety checks really matter.