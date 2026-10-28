Hyderabad AC technician Nissar arrested with 13kg ganja, ₹6.5L
India
A 28-year-old AC technician, known as Nissar or "Bond," was arrested in Hyderabad after police found him with 13kg of ganja worth ₹6.5 lakh.
Facing money troubles and low pay from his day job, he'd been picking up the drug from Odisha for about a year and selling it around the city.
Ganja, phone seized at SPR Hills
Nissar was waiting for a buyer near SPR Hills open ground when police swooped in, seizing both the ganja and his phone.