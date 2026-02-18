Hyderabad aims to hit net-zero emissions by 2034
Hyderabad is going all-in on climate action, with plans to hit net-zero emissions by 2034 — 8 years from 2026.
Announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Mumbai Climate Week, the city will soon kick off a carbon footprint audit to track progress.
CM Reddy outlines ambitious plan for greener city
This isn't just about cleaner air—Hyderabad's net-zero push ties into Telangana's aspiration to grow its economy.
The plan includes reviving the Musi River, restoring lakes, and even launching an environmental police force called HYDRAA.
Expect more electric vehicles on the roads (with tax breaks and retrofitted autos), thousands of new electric busses, and a major Metro expansion.
Plus, industries will shift to greener zones as the state ramps up its use of renewable energy.
It's a bold move that could shape how cities across India tackle climate change and urban growth.