Hyderabad aims to hit net-zero emissions by 2034

CM Reddy outlines ambitious plan for greener city

This isn't just about cleaner air—Hyderabad's net-zero push ties into Telangana's aspiration to grow its economy.

The plan includes reviving the Musi River, restoring lakes, and even launching an environmental police force called HYDRAA.

Expect more electric vehicles on the roads (with tax breaks and retrofitted autos), thousands of new electric busses, and a major Metro expansion.

Plus, industries will shift to greener zones as the state ramps up its use of renewable energy.

It's a bold move that could shape how cities across India tackle climate change and urban growth.