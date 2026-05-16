Hyderabad airport on high alert after 2 bomb threat emails
India
Hyderabad's main airport is on high alert after receiving two bomb-threat emails over two consecutive days.
The later email, sent on Saturday, warned that an Air India Express flight from Malaysia was at risk.
Security teams at Shamshabad quickly stepped up checks and are keeping a close watch.
Lufthansa LH-754 threat declared hoax
Just a day before, another email claimed there was a bomb on Lufthansa flight LH-754 from Frankfurt.
The plane landed safely in Hyderabad and was thoroughly checked: no explosives were found, so officials called it a hoax.
With both scares back-to-back, airport authorities are staying extra cautious and focusing on passenger safety while they investigate.