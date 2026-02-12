Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat email; probe underway
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport went on high alert after an email threatened a blast at the Hyderabad airport when Gulf Air flight GF274 from Bahrain lands.
The message, titled "Holy Jihad: Blast in Hyderabad Airport Terminals When Gulf Air 274 From Bahrain Lands to RGIA.", claimed the involvement of individuals trained by an extremist group and made some bold allegations about political figures, signed off by someone claiming to represent the Tamil Liberation Organisation (TLO).
Threat deemed 'non-specific'
After looking into it, airport officials called the threat "non-specific," but didn't take any chances—security teams ramped up patrols and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad asked for a thorough scan in the check-in and arrival areas.
Authorities are also working to track down who sent the email, and random security checks were also ramped up.