Hyderabad app cab and auto drivers strike, fares surge
Hyderabad had a rough Wednesday as thousands of app-based cab and auto drivers went on a sudden strike, making it tough to find rides and causing fares to jump by up to 50%.
Officegoers and airport travelers felt the pinch, with fewer cabs on the road.
The drivers are asking for fair base fares and more transparent pay rates from both the government and ride-hailing companies.
TGPWU demands minimum fares, welfare board
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), led by Shaik Salauddin, wants the government to implement minimum fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025 and officially recognize gig workers' rights.
They're also pushing for a Welfare Board to support drivers across platforms like Uber, Ola, Rapido, Swiggy, and Zomato.
While union leaders apologized for disrupting daily life, with Shaik Salauddin saying, "We sincerely apologize to customers for the inconvenience. However, app-based cab drivers, auto drivers, goods transport drivers, and delivery workers have been left with no other option," they warned that an indefinite strike could start after August 8, 2026 if things don't change.