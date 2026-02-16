Hyderabad: Biker avoids dog, falls into pit; dies

Teja was a software engineer

Locals rushed to help, calling police and an ambulance, but Teja didn't survive his injuries at the hospital. His friend riding pillion is still being treated.

Teja was originally from Nizamabad and worked at a tech firm in Gachibowli.

The accident happened just after their visit for Shivaratri darshan, turning what should have been a peaceful outing into an unexpected tragedy.