Hyderabad: Biker avoids dog, falls into pit; dies
Vishwa Teja, a 27-year-old software engineer, a native of Nizamabad who worked (and reportedly resided) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, tragically lost his life on Sunday evening after swerving his bike to avoid a stray dog near Maysamma Gutta on the Ghatkesar bypass.
He was returning from Yadagirigutta temple with a friend when he lost control and fell into a roadside pit.
Locals rushed to help, calling police and an ambulance, but Teja didn't survive his injuries at the hospital. His friend riding pillion is still being treated.
The accident happened just after their visit for Shivaratri darshan, turning what should have been a peaceful outing into an unexpected tragedy.