Hyderabad candidate Hasan Hashmi nearly missed NEET after wrong center
India
Hasan Hashmi, a NEET candidate in Hyderabad, nearly missed his big exam after he and his father went to the wrong center by mistake.
With only minutes left before the gates closed, they realized their error and rushed to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bolarum.
Ramesh Kumar helps Hashmi reach center
Bolarum Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Kumar quickly stepped in, arranging a police vehicle and mapping out a shortcut through the Rashtrapati Nilayam area.
Hashmi reached the right center just five minutes before closing: enough time to sit for his crucial medical entrance test.
This moment was all about teamwork and quick action when it mattered most.