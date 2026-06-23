Hyderabad cash van driver absconds with ₹17L during ATM refill India Jun 23, 2026

A cash van driver in Hyderabad pulled off a bold move; he drove away with ₹17 lakh during an ATM refill on June 23, 2026.

The incident happened around noon at an SBI ATM on Milad Road, and the driver, Srinivas, left his team stunned as he disappeared with the money.