Hyderabad cash van driver absconds with ₹17L during ATM refill
India
A cash van driver in Hyderabad pulled off a bold move; he drove away with ₹17 lakh during an ATM refill on June 23, 2026.
The incident happened around noon at an SBI ATM on Milad Road, and the driver, Srinivas, left his team stunned as he disappeared with the money.
IS Sadan police form 3 teams
IS Sadan police have jumped into action, setting up three special teams to track down Srinivas.
They're checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to figure out his escape route.
The investigation is still underway, so updates are expected as things unfold.