Hyderabad chef Chinnapalli Bhaskar murdered as police suspect hate crime
India
A 30-year-old chef named Chinnapalli Bhaskar was murdered in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on Tuesday night.
Police think it was a hate crime: Bhaskar had an intercaste relationship that angered the woman's family and led to ongoing tensions.
He was lured out of his hostel and attacked by five men with knives and sticks.
Family protests as authorities probe murder
Bhaskar's family has been protesting and calling for justice after his death.
The police are questioning people involved, including the woman at the center of the dispute, while forensic teams collect evidence.
Bhaskar's body was sent for autopsy as investigators work to find everyone responsible.