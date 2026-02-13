Hyderabad: CMS van driver steals ₹60 lakh cash refill India Feb 13, 2026

A CMS van driver in Hyderabad made off with nearly ₹60 lakh while on an ATM cash refill run in Gopanpalli village on Thursday evening.

The van was later traced via GPS and found abandoned at Gaddar junction in Tellapur (near Anjaneya Swamy Temple/Gaddar Chowrastha).

The cash and the driver—Ajith Kumar—were missing after he drove off while the security guard briefly stepped away as Rama Krishna and Abdul Malik deposited cash inside the ATM kiosk.