Hyderabad conductor Gundla Pravalika dies after alleged ₹10 fare push
India
A young TGSRTC conductor, 24-year-old Gundla Pravalika, died in Hyderabad after allegedly being pushed off a moving bus during an argument with a passenger over a ₹10 ticket and ₹90 change.
The incident happened on October 25, and Pravalika sadly passed away days later.
Pravalika's family seeks justice and compensation
Pravalika's family is calling for justice and compensation.
The RTC Workers's Joint Action Committee called for a shutdown of bus depots across the Khammam region.
TGSRTC leaders have promised strict action against the accused and assured support for Pravalika's family.