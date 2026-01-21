Hyderabad: Constable hurt as kite-flying clash turns violent
India
A simple kite-flying dispute in Hyderabad's Langer Houz spiraled into a chaotic stone-pelting fight on Sunday afternoon.
Things got heated near Begum Masjid when a local leader, Ahmed, allegedly threw a stone, leading to about 30-40 people joining in and hurling stones at each other.
Cop injured while trying to break up fight
Constable Mohd Aleemuddin stepped in to calm things down but was hit hard in the face by a stone, suffering a serious nose fracture.
He was quickly taken to hospital for treatment.
Police step up investigation
A case has been registered. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the stone pelters.
Police said investigations are underway.