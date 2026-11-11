Hyderabad constable Mudavath Srinu dies by suicide after loan-app threats
A Hyderabad police constable, Mudavath Srinu, 31, died by suicide after being relentlessly harassed by loan-app operators over a ₹40,000 debt.
The operators allegedly threatened to circulate morphed nude photographs of him and his wife among their relatives and villagers if he didn't pay up.
Srinu was posted at Kondapur Battalion and took this step at his Harshaguda home.
Police probe hourly Diwali calls
Police registered a case and are digging into call records to track those behind the threats.
Officers say the harassment ramped up during Diwali with calling him every hour.
This case highlights how online loan apps can use intimidation tactics and serves as a reminder to be cautious about where you borrow money and to seek help if you're being pressured or blackmailed.