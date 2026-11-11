Hyderabad constable Mudavath Srinu dies by suicide after loan-app threats

A Hyderabad police constable, Mudavath Srinu, 31, died by suicide after being relentlessly harassed by loan-app operators over a ₹40,000 debt.

The operators allegedly threatened to circulate morphed nude photographs of him and his wife among their relatives and villagers if he didn't pay up.

Srinu was posted at Kondapur Battalion and took this step at his Harshaguda home.