Hyderabad consumer commission finds clear gross negligence by IndiGo staff

Vineeth Maddala found his bottle shattered on arrival, despite packing it well and alerting staff.

IndiGo tried to point to its policy that fragile items are at passengers' own risk, but the commission disagreed, saying airlines have a special duty for declared fragile items.

IndiGo must now pay for the bottle (₹35,000), mental agony (₹15,000), and legal costs (₹5,000) with 9% interest.

The commission also called out IndiGo's offer of a ₹500 voucher as unfair.