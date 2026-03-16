Hyderabad: Domestic help steals valuables worth ₹2cr from employer's house

In another case, woman drugs priests to steal

In Adarsh Nagar BHEL Colony, a woman reportedly drugged two priests with sedative-laced juice and called four friends to steal gold, silver, and phones.

Police tracked down all five suspects using CCTV and tech tools, recovering the stolen gold and silver within 24 hours; recovery of the mobile phones was not specified.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the missing couple from Jubilee Hills.

After these back-to-back cases, police advised the public to exercise caution when offering shelter or hiring help and to verify identity documents before engaging domestic workers.