Hyderabad DRI seizes ₹5.84cr gold and foreign currency, 5 arrested
India
Big catch for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Hyderabad: officers seized gold and foreign currency worth ₹5.84 crore, arresting five people tied to a suspected international smuggling network.
The stash, about 3.1kg of gold, was reportedly moved from Bangladesh through Kolkata before being intercepted.
DRI arrests 3 with 3,147.1g gold
Acting on a tip, DRI teams stopped a vehicle near Vijayawada and found hidden foreign cash linked to the sale of smuggled gold.
Three more suspects were caught soon after on a bus to Hyderabad, with 3,147.1gm of gold bars strapped to their bodies plus $60,000 and €21,500 in cash.
All five are now in custody as the investigation digs deeper into the syndicate's operations.