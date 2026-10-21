Hyderabad DRI seizes ₹5.84cr gold and foreign currency, 5 arrested

Acting on a tip, DRI teams stopped a vehicle near Vijayawada and found hidden foreign cash linked to the sale of smuggled gold.

Three more suspects were caught soon after on a bus to Hyderabad, with 3,147.1gm of gold bars strapped to their bodies plus $60,000 and €21,500 in cash.

All five are now in custody as the investigation digs deeper into the syndicate's operations.