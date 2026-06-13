Hyderabad electrocutions raise concerns about monsoon readiness after 4 deaths
India
In just four days, Hyderabad has seen four people die from electrocution, including a father and daughter in Alwal who accidentally touched a live wire while clearing tree branches.
These tragic incidents are raising big questions about how ready the city is for the upcoming monsoon season.
Bandlaguda residents call for powerline maintenance
Earlier this week, two others, including a teenage student, were electrocuted in Bandlaguda when a live wire fell into rainwater on the street.
Locals say issues like snapped wires, overgrown trees near power lines, and poor maintenance keep getting ignored year after year.
Now, people are pushing for regular checks and better upkeep to avoid more accidents as the rains approach.