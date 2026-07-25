Hyderabad faces 24-hour water shutdown starting 10am July 27
India
Heads up, Hyderabad! Several areas across the city will have no water for 24 hours starting 10am on July 27.
This is because of major pipeline work near Uppal Junction to speed up construction of the new flyover and help ease traffic jams.
Neighborhoods like Fatehnagar, Hasmathpet, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Uppal, Ramanthapur, parts of Bholakpur, parts of Tarnaka, Sitaphalmandi, Mettuguda (and parts of Secunderabad Cantonment) will be affected.
Water board urges conservation during shutdown
The Water Board is asking everyone in these areas to save water and use it judiciously during the shutdown.
They promise water will come back gradually once the work wraps up.
Your cooperation will help with water needs, and the pipeline work is expected to ease traffic in the long run!