Hyderabad faces 24-hour water shutdown starting 10am July 27

Heads up, Hyderabad! Several areas across the city will have no water for 24 hours starting 10am on July 27.

This is because of major pipeline work near Uppal Junction to speed up construction of the new flyover and help ease traffic jams.

Neighborhoods like Fatehnagar, Hasmathpet, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Uppal, Ramanthapur, parts of Bholakpur, parts of Tarnaka, Sitaphalmandi, Mettuguda (and parts of Secunderabad Cantonment) will be affected.