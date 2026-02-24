Hyderabad: Family of 3 found dead at home
India
A family of three—a couple and their 24-year-old son—was found dead at their Hyderabad home.
Early police findings suggest financial struggles may have led to this heartbreaking decision.
Investigators believe the mother died by suicide first, followed by her husband Ramaraju and then their son Shashank.
Neighbors alerted police after noticing family's sudden silence
The tragedy came to light when neighbors noticed the family's sudden silence and called the police.
Officers arrived, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and have started looking into what happened.
Secunderabad Additional DCP Narasaiah said a case is registered, with investigations ongoing to uncover the full story.