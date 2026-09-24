Hyderabad firefighters extinguish bus and plastic bottle factory fires safely
India
Hyderabad firefighters had a busy Thursday morning, putting out two separate fires, one on a travel bus and another at a plastic bottle factory.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safe both times.
Firefighters respond to 2 Hyderabad fires
The first fire started at 2.13am on a bus near Karmanghat Hanuman Temple with 38 passengers on board.
Fire teams from LB Nagar and Malakpet acted fast, and all passengers escaped unharmed.
A few hours later, another fire broke out at a plastic bottle manufacturing unit in Hayathnagar, suspected to be an electrical issue, but again, no injuries were reported.